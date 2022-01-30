Sudanese take to the streets in latest anti-coup protests

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Thousands of Sudanese have taken to the streets for the latest in a months-long string of protests to denounce an October military coup that plunged the country into turmoil. Thousands of Protesters, mostly young men and women, marched in the streets of the capital of Khartoum and other cities Sunday. They called for a fully civilian government to lead the country’s now-stalled transition to democracy. The military takeover has scuttled hopes of a peaceful transition to democracy in Sudan, more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir in April 2019. The turmoil in the country has been amplified since the prime minister stepped down earlier this month.