Some asylum aspirants pin hopes on Trump-era policy

By MARIA VERZA and ELLIOT SPAGAT

Associated Press

REYNOSA, Mexico (AP) — When the Biden administration extended a Trump-era policy to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for hearings in Brownsville, Texas, it was barely noticed _ the latest step in a slow-moving rollout to make asylum hearings available. So far, the policy’s reinstatement pales in significance to pandemic-related restrictions on seeking asylum at the border. Less than 1% won asylum under “Migrant Protection Protocols” during the Trump administration. Still, seeing no other way to even apply for asylum, some migrants consider it their only hope for a chance at asylum.