Russia, US, Ukraine to square off at UN Security Council

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is scheduled to meet Monday for the first time on Russia’s troop buildup and threatening actions against Ukraine at the request of the United States. All key players are expected to square off in public over the possibility of a Russian invasion and its global impact. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Russia’s actions pose “a clear threat to international peace and security and the U.N. Charter.” Council members “must squarely examine the facts and consider what is at stake for Ukraine, for Russia, for Europe.” Russia’s deputy ambassador called the proposed meeting a “PR stunt.”