Rain-fed landslides, flooding kill at least 19 in Brazil

By DÉBORA ÁLVARES

Associated Press

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Authorities in Brazil say landslides and flooding caused by heavy rains have killed at least 19 people in the country’s largest state, Sao Paulo. Local officials also say flooding has forced some 500,000 families from their homes. City officials say three people from the same family died when a landslide Sunday destroyed their house in the city of Embu das Artes. State officials say four children died in Francisco Morato, and four other people died in in Franco da Rocha. The state fire department says three of the deaths involved people who were swept away by flood waters. State officials say flooding forced 500,000 families to leave their homes over the weekend. Several roads and highways were blocked.