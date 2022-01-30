Pakistan gunmen kill Christian priest on way home from mass

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Police say gunmen killed one Christian priest and wounded another as they were driving home from Sunday mass in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar. Father William Siraj, 75, was shot multiple times and died instantly in the ambush in the Gulbahar neighborhood, while Father Naeem Patrick was treated briefly in hospital for a gunshot wound to the hand, officer Iqbal Shah said. A third priest in the car was unharmed. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, the latest on Pakistan’s tiny Christian minority that has been targeted several times by militants in recent years. Militant violence has been a broader increase since the Pakistani Taliban ended a ceasefire with the government last month.