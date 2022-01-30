Ottawa police investigating some anti vaccine protesters

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Police in Canada’s capital are investigating possible criminal charges after anti-vaccine protesters urinated on the National War Memorial, danced on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and used the statue of Canadian hero Terry Fox to display an anti-vaccine statement. Thousands of protesters gathered in Ottawa to protest vaccine mandates, masks and lockdowns on Saturday and many remained on Sunday. Some travelled in truck convoys and parked on the streets around Parliament Hill, blocking traffic. Some also parked on the grounds of the National War Memorial and others carried signs and flags with swastikas, sparking widespread condemnation.