Northern Ireland marks 50 years since Bloody Sunday

LONDON (AP) — Relatives of those killed and injured on Bloody Sunday are marching in Northern Ireland to mark 50 years since one of the deadliest days in the conflict known as The Troubles. Thirteen people were killed and 15 others injured when British soldiers fired on civil rights protesters on Jan. 30, 1972 in the city of Derry that is also known as Londonderry. Britain’s government apologized in 2010 after an official inquiry found that the soldiers fired without justification on unarmed civilians and then lied about it for decades. Hundreds made their way Sunday to the Bloody Sunday Monument for the annual memorial service and wreath-laying ceremony. Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Parliament on Wednesday that Bloody Sunday was “one of the darkest days in our history.”