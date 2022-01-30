Louisiana unveiling 2 new Civil Rights Trail markers

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana is unveiling two new Civil Rights Trail markers. One is at the room where three Black first grade girls integrated a New Orleans school in 1960. The other will honor an African American tank battalion formed during World War II. The former McDonogh 19 Elementary School is now being developed as a civil rights museum named for the young students. They’re now women who were honored there in November. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser will unveil that marker on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he will be at Camp Beauregard in Pineville for the 761st Tank Battalion’s marker at the Louisiana Maneuvers and Military Museum.