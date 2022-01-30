Kuwait suspends Iraq flights after Baghdad airport attack

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA

Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) — Kuwait has suspended flights to Iraq for a week citing security fears after a rocket attack targeted Baghdad international airport. Iraqi authorities, meanwhile, announced an attacker had been apprehended. Kuwait Airways, the country’s main carrier, said in a statement late Saturday that flights to Iraq were temporarily suspended based on instructions from the Kuwaiti Civil Aviation Authority due to “current conditions.” Six rockets struck the Baghdad airport last week damaging two commercial planes belonging to Iraqi Airways, the main national airline. The incident marked an escalation in rocket and drone attacks often targeting the U.S. and it’s allies, as well as Iraqi government institutions.