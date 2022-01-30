Germany: 2 police officers shot dead during traffic stop

BERLIN (AP) — Police say two officers have been shot dead while on a routine patrol in western Germany. Police in Kaiserslautern said the shooting happened during a traffic check near Kusel at about 4:20 a.m. on Monday. They said that the perpetrators fled but police had no description of them, the car they used or what direction they fled in. Police called on drivers in the Kusel area not to pick up hitchhikers and warned that at least one suspect is armed.