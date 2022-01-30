Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30

NEW YORK (AP) — Cheslie Kryst, the 2019 winner of the Miss USA pageant and a correspondent for the entertainment news program “Extra,” has died. Police said the 30-year-old Kryst jumped from a Manhattan apartment building. She was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday morning. Her family confirmed her death in a statement. They said she “embodied love and served others.” Kryst, a North Carolina attorney, won the Miss USA pageant in May, 2019, and competed in the Miss Universe pageant that year. In a statement, “Extra” offered condolences, calling Kryst a vital part of the show.