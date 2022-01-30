Censure motion over storm fails against Greek government

By DEMETRIS NELLAS

Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A censure motion brought by the main opposition party against the Greek government over its handling of a severe snowstorm last Monday has been rejected after a three-day debate. Lawmakers voted 156-142 against the motion after an often acrimonious debate in which former prime minister and current opposition leader Alexis Tsipras criticized Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, often veering far off the subject under discussion. The result was expected, as the ruling center-right New Democracy holds 157 seats in the 300-member Parliament.