California man suspected of killing girlfriend, teen son

ANTIOCH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a Northern California man has been arrested on suspicion of killing his girlfriend and 15-year-old son. Police in Antioch say the bodies of the teen and the 30-year-old woman were found Saturday after a neighbor requested a welfare check. Police later arrested the suspect, a 34-year-old man, at a train station in Redwood City, south of San Francisco. He was not immediately identified. Officials say the suspect was in a relationship with the woman and the teen was the suspect’s son.