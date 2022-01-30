Biden to meet Qatar leader as Europe energy crisis looms

By AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is preparing to host the ruling leader of Qatar at the White House as the West faces the prospect of a European energy crunch if Russia further invades Ukraine. Qatar played a central role in aiding last summer’s U.S. military evacuations in Afghanistan. It also hosts the biggest American air base in the Middle East, and served as a go-between with the Taliban for the last three U.S. administrations. Qatar is one of the world’s biggest natural gas suppliers, but it might only be able to offer limited assistance if Russia disrupts the flow of energy supplies to Europe.