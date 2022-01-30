Biden calls for release of US hostage in Afghanistan

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is calling for the release of U.S. Navy veteran Mark Frerichs, who was taken hostage in Afghanistan nearly two years ago. Frerichs is a civil engineer and contractor from Lombard, Illinois. He was kidnapped in January 2020 from the capital of Kabul. He is believed to be in the custody of the Taliban-linked Haqqani network. Biden says, “The Taliban must immediately release Mark before it can expect any consideration of its aspirations for legitimacy. This is not negotiable.”