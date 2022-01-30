Beijing seals off more residential areas, reports 12 cases

By HUIZHONG WU

Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Beijing officials have sealed off several residential communities in the city’s northern district after two cases of COVID-19 were found. Residents in Chaoyang district were sealed off on Saturday, and will not be allowed to leave their compound. Beijing is on high alert as it prepares to host the Olympic Games opening on Friday. The city is also setting up 19 points in the area to test residents every day until Friday. A disease response official said at a briefing that a total of 12 cases were reported in the capital in the last 24 hours but they include people who were already under some kind of pandemic control measures. The city conducted multiple rounds of testing for millions of residents this past week.