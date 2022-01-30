Asghar Farhadi’s new film grapples with the idea of heroes
By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer
Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, who has won two Oscars for his films “A Separation” and “The Salesman,” may find himself with a third. His latest film “A Hero,” which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, is among the 15 films shortlisted for best international feature and a likely candidate to make the final five when nominations are revealed on Feb. 8. Farhadi is appreciative that the Oscar conversation gives his film a bigger audience and spotlight. But representing Iran can be fraught sometimes. Still he hopes he can continue making films in his home country, he said.