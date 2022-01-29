Ukrainian rebel region residents can join Russian military

By JIM HEINTZ

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian lawmaker is encouraging residents of the rebel-controlled areas of Ukraine who hold Russian passports to join the Russian army. It is a sign that Moscow is continuing to try to integrate those territories as much as possible amid Western fears that Russia is planning to invade Ukraine. Russia has granted passports to more than 500,000 people in the territories. Moscow has massed an estimated 100,000 troops near Ukraine. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Friday that President Vladimir Putin could use any portion of the force to seize Ukrainian cities and “significant territories.”