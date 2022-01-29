Thousands displaced in Congo’s east amid rebel, army clashes

By JUSTIN KABUMBA

Associated Press

KIBUMBA, Congo (AP) — Thousands of people in Congo have been displaced after they fled ongoing clashes between the Congolese army and M23 fighters this week. Residents from six villages in the country’s east have fled the violence. At least 2,000 people are now living in improvised shelters, in churches, schools or with host families. The M23, which also calls itself the “Revolutionary Army of Congo,” is a former rebel group of Congolese backed by Rwanda and Uganda that was defeated in 2013. Since November, the movement has been accused of being behind several attacks against the army. The attacks took place in the vicinity of Virunga National Park, a UNESCO world heritage site, renowned for its large gorilla population.