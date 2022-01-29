Russia’s daily COVID-19 count soars above 110,000

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s daily count of new coronavirus infections has spiked above 110,000 as the highly contagious omicron variant spreads through the vast country. The state coronavirus task force reported 113,122 new infections Saturday,— an all-time high and a sevenfold increase from earlier in the month, when daily case counts were about 15,000. The task force said 668 more people died of COVID-19, bring Russia’s total fatality count for the pandemic to 330,111. That is by far the highest toll in Europe. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday that “it is obvious that this number (of infections) is higher and possibly much higher,” because “many people don’t get tested” or have no symptoms.