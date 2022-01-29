Political leaders struggle to decide Italy’s next president

By FRANCES D’EMILIO

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Italian political leaders are still scrambling to clinch a deal that will give the country its next president. Members of Parliament and regional delegates were voting on Saturday for the seventh time since balloting for a head of state began earlier in the week. But consensus among party chiefs has so far proved to be elusive. A day after a candidate of the center-right bloc fell far short of the necessity majority, right-wing leader Matteo Salvini says outgoing President Sergio Mattarella should reconsider his refusal to serve a second, seven-year term as head of state. In balloting on Friday evening, the 80-year-old Mattarella garnered by far the most votes.