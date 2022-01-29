New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern isolates after virus exposure

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she is self-isolating after coming into close contact with a person infected with the coronavirus. The exposure came on a flight from the town of Kerikeri to the largest city of Auckland. New Zealand’s Governor-General Cindy Kiro was also on the Jan. 22 flight and has also gone into self-isolation. Ardern’s office says the prime minister is asymptomatic and feeling well, and will isolate until Tuesday. Health officials listed a dozen flights as exposure events late Saturday, a possible indication that one or more of the flight crew was infected. New Zealand has managed to stamp out or contain the virus for much of the pandemic, but an outbreak of the omicron variant is starting to take hold.