Multiple deaths reported in fire at home in rural Nebraska

PIERCE, Neb. (AP) — Two school-aged children are among those killed after fire broke out at a home in rural northern Nebraska. The Norfolk Daily News reports that firefighters were called to a home in the small town of Pierce at 5:46 a.m. Saturday. The newspaper, citing an emergency responder who spoke on condition of anonymity, reported “multiple deaths.” No one was answering phones at the Pierce Fire Department office on Saturday. A woman answer the phone at the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office declined comment. But Pierce Public Schools posted on its Facebook page that it was opening the high school Saturday to students seeking support due after “the loss of Pierce High and Pierce Elementary students.”