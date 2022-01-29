Missouri officers kill suspect, citing ‘imminent danger’

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — An Arkansas man has been fatally shot by police in Springfield, Missouri, after officers determined he had put a woman and her children in “imminent danger.” Officers were called Friday night to a domestic disturbance at an apartment. Police said Saturday that 28-year-old Mitchell R. Hooe of Arkansas was armed with a gun. Officers confirmed that a woman and her children were in the apartment with Hooe. Police say the woman was unable to speak freely “and it appeared she and her children were in imminent danger.” The officers forced their way into the apartment and shot Hooe. He died at the scene. The officers, the woman and the children were unhurt.