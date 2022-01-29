Mexican villagers on cartel frontline clash with soldiers

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Inhabitants of a town on the front line of a turf war between rival drug cartels in Mexico say soldiers fired on them during a clash Saturday. The protesters provided video of showing demonstrators and soldiers engaged in shoving, shouting and rock throwing on both sides. Toward the end of the video, detonations can be heard, but those appear to have been tear gas cannisters. But protest organizer José Francisco Helizondo said that later, several protesters were wounded by live fire. Videos of one of the men appears to show shrapnel or shotgun pellets in his leg. Mexico’s Defense Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.