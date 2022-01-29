Kansas man charged with threatening Biden

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Kansas man is charged with threatening President Joe Biden. A court filing says Scott Merryman made the threats to multiple Secret Service agents and called the police in Independence, Kansas, to let them know he was traveling to Washington to see the president. According to the court document, Merryman said he was going to cut off “the head of the serpent in the heart of the nation,” and posted on Facebook that Biden is the “AntiChrist.” The criminal complaint calling for his arrest on the federal charges was filed Friday.