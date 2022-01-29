Jesse Jackson’s son seeks to fill Rush’s US House seat

CHICAGO (AP) — A son of the Rev. Jesse Jackson is seeking the Democratic nomination for the Chicago-area congressional seat held by Bobby Rush, who is retiring. The Chicago Tribune reports that Jonathan Jackson on Friday announced his intentions to replace Rush. The 56-year-old Jackson owns a construction business in Chicago and is a leader in his father’s Rainbow/PUSH Coalition. The newspaper reports that about a dozen people have filed as candidates for the redrawn congressional district which stretches from Chicago’s South Side and southwest suburbs toward Kankakee. Rush announced earlier this month that he would not seek re-election later this year to a 16th term in the U.S. House.