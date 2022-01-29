Israel president flies to UAE in first amid regional tension

By ISABEL DEBRE

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Israel’s figurehead president is traveling to the United Arab Emirates in the first official visit by the country’s head of state, the latest sign of deepening ties between the two nations. The UAE and Israel normalized relations in the fall of 2020, part of a series of U.S.-brokered diplomatic deals between Israel and Arab states that had long avoided formal relations with Israel over its decades-old conflict with the Palestinians. The office of President Isaac Herzog on Sunday said that he would be meeting top officials including Abu Dhabi’s powerful Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the de facto Emirati leader.