Islamic State strikes from shadows in vulnerable Syria, Iraq

By ZEINA KARAM and SARAH EL DEEB

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — Islamic State group militants carried out two of their boldest attacks in years last week. People in Iraq and Syria say the startling operations only confirmed what they’ve feared for months: Economic collapse, ethnic tensions and lack of governance are reversing past gains against the group. After the last shreds of their self-declared “caliphate” were eliminated in 2019, IS militants went underground, waging a low-level insurgency. In eastern Syria, they attack Kurdish-led security forces almost daily. Their dramatic attack on a prison holding their comrades led to days of fighting last week, drew in the US-led coalition and hiked fears they are gaining momentum.