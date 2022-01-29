Divided no more? Court opening may draw Democrats together

KEVIN FREKING

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have fractured repeatedly over President Joe Biden’s agenda, stalling legislation and creating an atmosphere of mistrust that threatens the party’s political prospects in November. But one area where they haven’t cracked, not even an inch, is on Biden’s judicial nominations. The party unity on the courts has helped Biden appoint the most judges during the first year of a presidency since John F. Kennedy. And it gives Democrats hope that the coming fight over the Supreme Court vacancy from Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement could help them stay on the offensive going into November after a particularly difficult stretch that has depressed their base.