Barty wins drought-breaking Australian Open women’s title

By JOHN PYE

AP Sports Writer

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ash Barty has won the Australian Open final in straight sets against Danielle Collins to end a 44-year drought for Australian women at their home Grand Slam tournament. Barty won the first set with one service break but was down 5-1 in the second set after dropping serve in the second and sixth games. Collins had two chances to serve for the set but was broken both times. Barty dominated after taking the set to a tiebreaker. Barty is the first Australian woman to win the the singles title here since Chris O’Neil in 1978. She also now has major titles on three surfaces, adding the hard court at Melbourne Park to her win on grass at Wimbledon and on clay at the French Open.