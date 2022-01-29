Austria to loosen coronavirus restrictions in February

VIENNA (AP) — Austrian officials say they plan to loosen coronavirus restrictions next month. Starting Feb. 5, restaurants will be allowed to remain open two hours later, until midnight. In addition, Chancellor Karl Nehammer said at a Saturday press conference, rules effectively barring unvaccinated people from stores and restaurants will be phased out. The new loosened restrictions were announced just days before the country’s national vaccine mandate comes into effect on Feb. 1, and come in spite of record-high case numbers in recent days. Officials have said they expect the omicron wave to peak in Austria during the first week of February.