2 male penguins at zoo become foster parents to hatchling

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A pair of male Humboldt penguins at a New York zoo have teamed up to become foster parents to a new hatchling. The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse says the same-sex foster couple, Elmer and Lima, are a first for the zoo. Several other institutions have seen success with same-sex penguins tending eggs together and caring for newborns. Zoo officials on Friday said that Elmer and Lima watched over an egg that came from a pair of breeding penguins that have a history of inadvertently breaking their fertilized eggs. They were successful, and the chick hatched on New Year’s Day.