Wayne Stenehjem, North Dakota’s longest-serving AG, dies

By JAMES MacPHERSON

Associated Press

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem has died at age 68, just hours after he was hospitalized. Stenehjem’s spokeswoman Liz Brocker says he died about 6:20 p.m. Friday at a Bismarck hospital. Brocker said she could not provide additional details. Stenehjem’s brother, Allan, told KFYR-TV that Stenehjem had been taken to a hospital Friday morning after a medical call to his home. Allan Stenehjem told KFYR that his brother had been dealing with an ulcer, but later told the Bismarck Tribune that his brother had no known health issues. Gov. Doug Burgum said his fellow Republican “embodied public service” both as a legislator and as the longest-serving attorney general in the state.