W. African regional bloc suspends Burkina Faso after coup

By FRANCIS KOKUTSE and SAM MEDNICK

Associated Press

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — West Africa’s regional bloc has suspended Burkina Faso’s membership in the aftermath of this week’s military coup. ECOWAS took the action Friday at a special meeting held online to discuss the crisis. Burkina Faso becomes the third country in the 15-nation bloc to be suspended in just 18 months’ time. ECOWAS already has suspended Mali and Guinea, both of which were taken over by military juntas as well. It was not immediately known what next steps the regional bloc might take. In Mali, they imposed tough economic sanctions after the coup leader in charge failed to organize elections as promised.