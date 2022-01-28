US halts Egypt military aid over rights after huge arms sale

By MATTHEW LEE

AP Diplomatic Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it has cancelled $130 million in military aid to Egypt over human rights concerns just three days after greenlighting a massive $2.5 billion arms sale to the country. The State Department says Egypt has not met conditions to receive the $130 million in foreign military financing that had been on hold since September. But the department made no mention of the $2.5 billion sale of military transport planes and radar systems that it approved Wednesday. U.S. officials have said the matters are unrelated and Egypt will shoulder the cost of the 12 Super Hercules C-130 transport aircraft and air defense radar systems.