University’s admissions director out after scholarship error

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — An admissions director is out of a job after dozens of prospective students inadvertently were told they had won full-ride scholarships to Central Michigan University. WZZM-TV and The Detroit News report Friday that the director no longer is employed by Central Michigan. It was not immediately clear if she resigned or was fired. Central Michigan officials said 58 youths received messages last weekend while accessing the university portal telling them they had won a Centralis Scholars Award. But the university said Wednesday the message had gone out “inadvertently” as staffers were testing new messaging technology. University officials apologized for the error Wednesday night, and offered all 58 prospective students the equivalent of a full-tuition scholarship.