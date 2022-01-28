UN: ‘Extreme lack of food’ for many in Ethiopia’s Tigray

By CARA ANNA

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United Nations World Food Program says more than a third of the people in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region “are suffering an extreme lack of food.” The WFP said in a new report released Friday that “families are exhausting all means to feed themselves, with three-quarters of the population using extreme coping strategies to survive.” The report, which assesses conditions in the region under a months-long government blockade, noted increases in begging and eating just one meal a day. The WFP called for all parties in Ethiopia’s war to agree to a humanitarian cease-fire and “formally agreed transport corridors” for aid after 15 months of war.