Thailand oil slick expected to hit coast, national park

BANGKOK (AP) — Officials say an oil slick off the coast of Thailand has continued to expand and is approaching beaches on the east coast, home to fragile coral and seagrass. The oil leak from an undersea hose at an offshore mooring point used to load tankers was stopped early Wednesday morning, but not before 140 to 375 barrels, or between about 22,000 and 60,000 liters (5,800 to 15,850 gallons), spilled into the Gulf of Thailand. Floating booms were being deployed Friday to trap the oil and contain it so that it can be collected from the surface and removed.