Syrian fighters search for IS sleeper cells near prison

BEIRUT (AP) — U.S.-backed Kurdish-led fighters are searching near a Syrian prison for Islamic State group sleeper cells. Friday’s search came as dozens of armed extremists remained holed up in a small part of the jail and as Kurdish fighters tried to convince them to surrender. The attack by IS on the prison on Jan. 20, was the biggest military operation by the extremist group since the fall of their self-declared caliphate in 2019. It also came as the militants staged a number of deadly attacks in both Syria and Iraq that stoked fears they may be staging a comeback.