Swastikas scrawled on Union Station in Washington

By ASHRAF KHALIL and RICK GENTILO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vandals scrawled swastikas on the outside of Union Station, the central hub for regional train transportation in the nation’s capital. The graffiti was discovered Friday, a day after International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee said the investigation would be led by the Amtrak Police, who handle security for the building. Contee indicated that investigators were looking at some of the several people experiencing homelessness who frequently camp around the building. An Amtrak spokeswoman said in a statement that the investigation is underway. “Amtrak strongly condemns this act of hate,” she said.