Supreme Court pick holds import for Black women in the law

By JAMIE STENGLE and JONATHAN DREW

Associated Press

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s commitment to nominating the U.S. Supreme Court’s first Black female justice will have an incalculable effect on young lawyers around the country. His announcement is a topic of discussion among women of color studying at law schools nationwide. One of them is 25-year-old Markicia Horton. She’s set to graduate this spring from Texas Southern University’s Thurgood Marshall School of Law in Houston. It is likely that as Horton moves into the legal profession, there will be a Black woman serving on the Supreme Court. She says the example set by a Black female high court justice should inspire and open doors for young lawyers like her.