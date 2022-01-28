South America squid left exposed amid surge in China fishing

By JOSHUA GOODMAN

Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Negotiators from the U.S., China and 13 other governments failed to take action to protect threatened squid stocks on the high seas off South America amid a recent surge in activity by China’s distant water fishing fleet. The South Pacific Regional Fisheries Management Organization, or SPRFMO, is charged with ensuring the conservation and sustainable fishing off the west coast of South America. The group’s annual meeting ended Friday without action on proposal to restrict the annual squid catch or require tighter controls to prevent illegal, unreported or unregulated fishing.