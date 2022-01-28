Slain Mexican reporter described vulnerability in last show

MARCO UGARTE and JULIE WATSON

Associated Press

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — Mexican journalist Lourdes Maldonado dedicated her last program to a fellow journalist the day after he was gunned down outside his home. Then she described her own vulnerability covering the border city of Tijuana. Five days later, she was also gunned down. Mexican journalists say they feel dispirited, angry and hopeless that things will ever change. Dozens of journalists have been killed in Mexico since 2018 despite a government program to protect them, including three so far this year. Journalists and watchdog groups say reported threats are still not taken seriously enough and when something does happen police often are slow to investigate it.