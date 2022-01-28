Russia says it won’t start a war as Ukraine tensions mount

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat says that Moscow will not start a war. But he warned Friday that it also won’t allow the West to trample on its security interests amid fears it is planning to invade Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden warned Ukraine’s president on Thursday that there is a “distinct possibility” that Russia could take military action in February. Tensions have soared in recent weeks, and the United States and its NATO allies worry that the concentration of about 100,000 Russian troops near Ukraine heralds Moscow’s intention to attack the ex-Soviet state. Russia has repeatedly denied having any such plans. But it has demanded that NATO promise Ukraine will never be allowed to join and that the alliance roll back deployments of troops and military equipment in Eastern Europe.