Pope denounces fake news about COVID, vaccines, urges truth

By NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis is denouncing the fake news about COVID-19 and vaccines, blasting what he says is a “distortion of reality based on fear.” Francis met Friday with Catholic journalists who have formed a fact-checking network to try to combat misinformation about the pandemic. Francis has frequently called for responsible journalism that searches for the truth and respects individualse. He said access to accurate scientific data is a human right that must be especially guaranteed for those who are less equipped to separate out the morass of misinformation and commentary masquerading as fact that is available online. At the same time, Francis asked for a merciful, missionary approach to those who fall prey to such distortions.