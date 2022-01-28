Norway king ill after meeting virus-positive minister

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s 84-year-old King Harald V will take a few days off because of cold symptoms, a day after meeting with Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt who tested positive for COVID-19. The royal household said in a brief statement Friday that “all necessary examinations and tests will be carried out,” and that the king’s son and heir, Crown Prince Haakon, has taken over his father’s duties. Huitfeldt said that “I sincerely hope that I have not infected King Harald, Queen Sonja or Crown Prince Haakon.” The duties of Norway’s head of state are ceremonial, and he holds no political power.