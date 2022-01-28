No peace in Myanmar 1 year after military takeover

By GRANT PECK

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — The army takeover in Myanmar a year ago that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi unexpectedly aborted the ongoing restoration of representative democracy in the Southeast Asian country after decades of military rule. But at least as surprising has been the level of popular resistance to the seizure of power, which has blossomed into a low-level but persistent insurgency. Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, the commander of Myanmar’s military, seized power on the morning of Feb. 1, 2021, arresting Suu Kyi and top members of her government and ruling National League for Democracy party, which had won a landslide election victory in November 2020.