‘Nanny,’ ‘Exiles,’ ‘Navalny’ among top Sundance winners

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

A drama about an undocumented nanny in New York City, a documentary about three exiled dissidents from Tiananmen Square and another doc about Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny have won top prizes at the Sundance Film Festival. Winners were announced Friday evening in a virtual ceremony. “Nanny,” from writer-director Nikyatu Jusu and starring Anna Diop and Michelle Monaghan, won the Grand Jury Prize drama. The top jury prize for documentary went to Ben Klein and Violet Columbus for “The Exiles.” “Navalny” won the documentary audience award and the festival favorite award. The award-winning films will screen on the Sundance online platform on Saturday and Sunday.