Montana weighs wolf hunt limits; 23 from Yellowstone killed

By MATTHEW BROWN

Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana wildlife commissioners are considering if gray wolf hunting and trapping should continue in areas bordering Yellowstone National Park after 23 of the animals roamed from the park and were killed over the past several months. Park officials have urged the state to suspend hunting in some areas along the park’s border to avoid long-term harm to Yellowstone’s renowned wolf packs. State wildlife commissioners meet Friday to weigh if changes are needed in a wolf season now scheduled to run through March 15. The predators were restored to the U.S. Northern Rockies more than 25 years ago after being decimated last century. Most killed this year were shot in Montana.